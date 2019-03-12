Kwabena Adjei was a "formidable opponent" – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late Dr Kwabena Adjei, the former national chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who died Tuesday morning at age 76
.
“Sad to hear of the passing of Dr Kwabena Adjei. He was a friend, whom I met in the 2nd parliament of the 4th Republic," President Akufo-Addo wrote.
Adding, he wrote, "He was the then-Majority Leader and gave good leadership to the House. Man of strong opinions, he was a formidable opponent, and I enjoyed very much our interactions. His relationship with our “boss”, the late, great J.H. Mensah, then-Minority Leader, provided a big boost for the work of Parliament and for the advancement of our democracy. He will be missed. My condolences to his party, the National Democratic Congress, and to his family. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” President Akufo-Addo wrote.
Popularly referred to as "Wayoo! Wayo!", Dr Kwabena Adjei died Tuesday morning at the Greater Accra Regional [Ridge ] Hospital in Accra.
Born on March 9, 1943, Dr Kwabena Adjei is credited with several unique achievements as an executive appointee and an NDC party man from 1987 to 2019.
