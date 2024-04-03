Next article: Mahama on why Ghana is currently facing 'dumsor'

Presidential aspirant George Twum-Barimah-Adu woos TUC

Kweku Zurek Politics Apr - 03 - 2024 , 18:03

An aspiring independent presidential candidate, Mr. George Twum-Barimah-Adu, has engaged the Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana in his bid to become the next President of Ghana.

During an engagement with the Secretary-General and representatives of organized labour of TUC, Mr. George Twum-Barimah-Adu outlined his vision and strategic policies aimed at establishing a supportive environment for local businesses to prosper, serving as a major catalyst for socioeconomic development.

In addressing issues related to pension, housing, and welfare, the Presidential candidate emphasized the significance of his 'E-Sika' scheme policy, stating that it would be the ultimate game-changer to replace the controversial e-Levy.

The 'E-Sika' policy, he explained, would be a scheme specifically designed to address the housing needs of the country, aiming to ensure that every Ghanaian owns a house.

The scheme will be based on savings, allowing individuals to use the housing component to either make a down payment towards purchasing a house or secure a mortgage for a house.

Mr. George Twum-Barimah-Adu stressed the need for further dialogue between political office seekers and labour unions to build a stronger framework addressing not only personal welfare but also providing a platform for robust business operations to achieve the transformation needed for the country.