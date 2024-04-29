President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia have done extensive damage to Ghana's democracy - Mahama

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Apr - 29 - 2024 , 18:53

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have done extensive damage to Ghana's democracy.

"The almost eight years of Nana Addo/Bawumia have done extensive damage to our democracy. As the clock ticks towards the end of his mandate, the President's attitude and utterances give much cause for concern. His recent insistence that chiefs stand up to greet him should be a matter of serious consternation for political watchers," he said.

Former President Mahama in a post on social media on Monday, April 29, 2029, added "he also recently stated that he cannot be succeeded by somebody he has defeated in previous elections. This connotes an arrogant nature and smacks an inherently anti-democratic personality, undermining the fundamental principle of the peaceful transition of power."

For him, "Nana Addo should be reminded that only the votes of the good people of Ghana and the will of the Almighty God will determine who succeeds him. This reaffirms the people's power in shaping our nation's future."



Mr Mahama added, "Suppose we are to draw lessons from Ayawaso West Wuogon and the state-sponsored killing of eight innocent citizens during the 2020 election; we know that this President is capable of anything and would not hesitate to trample on Ghana's constitution to manipulate the process in favour of his preferred successor."

He cautioned that "I can assure him that Ghanaians and the National Democratic Congress will not allow this to happen. As I advised him in Damongo on Saturday, the best legacy he can leave this country is to superintend over a peaceful, transparent, and credible election."