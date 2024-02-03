Parliament to reconvene tomorrow

The Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will reconvene tomorrow, Tuesday, February 6, 2023.

This was after the House adjourned sine die, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, for the legislators to take a break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

A statement signed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, last Monday, said: "The Third Session of the

Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence at Ten o'clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, 7th February, 2023."

It said the Speaker of Parliament, by Clause (1) of Article 112 of the 1992 Constitution, appointed Parliament House, Accra, to be the place of meeting.

"Know Ye All Men that in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Speaker by Clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution, I, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, by this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House Accra to be the place....,” it said

Appropriation Bill

Before adjourning for the 2022 festive season, the House passed the Appropriation Bill for the 2023 Fiscal Year.

An Appropriation Bill, also known as a Supply Bill or Spending Bill, is a proposed law that authorises the expenditure of government funds.

It is a bill, which sets money aside for specific spending.

In some democracies, approval of the Legislature is necessary for the Government to spend money.

The break also marked the end of the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic. — GNA