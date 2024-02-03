See list of 24 district chief executives who have just been sacked by President Akufo-Addo

A total of twenty-four district chief executives have been sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Their dismissal was contained in a letter dated Friday, February 2, 2024.

The letter signed by President Akufo-Addo announcing the revocation of the appointments quoted Article 243 (3) (b) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936).

"I write to inform you that I have revoked the appointments of the following persons as District Chief Executives" the letter stated.

In another letter dated Saturday, February 3, 2024, new nominees to fill the vacancies created were also announced by President Akufo-Addo.

The letter revoking the appointments does not state the reasons for the dismissals.

But in political circles, there are discussions suggesting that some of these district chief executives made attempts or contested or secretly or openly were involved in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which elected candidates to fill parliamentary slots of the NPP in the December 7, 2024 parliamentary elections.

Before the contest, the NPP issued a directive that asked all metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives not to challenge sitting members of Parliament in the contest. They were also asked not to openly support candidates.

Per the list announced by the President, some of the dismissed DCEs are in areas where the party does not even have sitting MPs.

See list of dismissed DCEs.

MARTINA APPIAH NYANTAKYI - AHAFO ANO NORTH NII LARTEH OLLENU - AMANSIE WEST DANIEL OWUREDU - NKORANZA SOUTH ALHAJI ABDULAI ADAMS - PRU EAST GMASOMBE JEROME KOFI GYIMAH - SENE EAST JOSEPH AIDOO - AWUTU SENYA WEST SAMUEL KWAME AGYEKUM - ASUOGYAMAN SETH ASANTE - ATIWA WEST COMFORT ASANTE - NEW JUABEN NORTH ISAAC KWADZO BUABENG - NSAWAM-ADOAGYIRI DANIEL ALEXANDER NII-NOI ADUMUA - ADENTAN MOHAMMED BASHIRU KAMARA - GA CENTRAL ELIZABETH KAAKIE MANN - GA EAST PATRICK KWESI BRAKO KUMOR - WEIJA GBAWE RASHIDA MAHAMA - EAST MAMPRUSI EMMANUEL JALULAH KAJAL - KRACHI WEST LENWAH BRIGHT KWAME - NKWANTA SOUTH LOSINA BARIKISU - SAWLA - TUNA-KALBA DAVID AKOLOGO AMOAH - BOLGA EAST TAHIRU ISSAHAKU AHMED - BAWKU WEST AYISHA BATONG HOR - SISSALA WEST SETH KWASI AGBI - SOUTH TONGU PATRICK HOCKSON AMPONTENG - AMENFI CENTRAL DORCAS ELIZABETH AMOAH - NZEMA

The list below also shows the new nominees to fill the created vacancies