Advertisement

See list of 24 district chief executives who have just been sacked by President Akufo-Addo
Dan Botwe- Minister of Local Government

See list of 24 district chief executives who have just been sacked by President Akufo-Addo

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics

A total of twenty-four district chief executives have been sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Their dismissal was contained in a letter dated Friday, February 2, 2024.

The letter signed by President Akufo-Addo announcing the revocation of the appointments quoted Article 243 (3) (b) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936).

"I write to inform you that I have revoked the appointments of the following persons as District Chief Executives" the letter stated.

In another letter dated Saturday, February 3, 2024, new nominees to fill the vacancies created were also announced by President Akufo-Addo.

The letter revoking the appointments does not state the reasons for the dismissals.

But in political circles, there are discussions suggesting that some of these district chief executives made attempts or contested or secretly or openly were involved in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which elected candidates to fill parliamentary slots of the NPP in the  December 7, 2024 parliamentary elections.

Before the contest, the NPP issued a directive that asked all metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives not to challenge sitting members of Parliament in the contest. They were also asked not to openly support candidates.

Per the list announced by the President, some of the dismissed DCEs are in areas where the party does not even have sitting MPs.

See list of dismissed DCEs.

  1. MARTINA APPIAH NYANTAKYI - AHAFO ANO NORTH
  2. NII LARTEH OLLENU - AMANSIE WEST
  3. DANIEL OWUREDU - NKORANZA SOUTH
  4. ALHAJI ABDULAI ADAMS - PRU EAST
  5. GMASOMBE JEROME KOFI GYIMAH - SENE EAST
  6. JOSEPH AIDOO - AWUTU SENYA WEST
  7. SAMUEL KWAME AGYEKUM - ASUOGYAMAN
  8. SETH ASANTE - ATIWA WEST
  9. COMFORT ASANTE - NEW JUABEN NORTH
  10. ISAAC KWADZO BUABENG - NSAWAM-ADOAGYIRI
  11. DANIEL ALEXANDER NII-NOI ADUMUA - ADENTAN
  12. MOHAMMED BASHIRU KAMARA - GA CENTRAL
  13. ELIZABETH KAAKIE MANN - GA EAST
  14. PATRICK KWESI BRAKO KUMOR - WEIJA GBAWE
  15. RASHIDA MAHAMA - EAST MAMPRUSI
  16. EMMANUEL JALULAH KAJAL - KRACHI WEST
  17. LENWAH BRIGHT KWAME - NKWANTA SOUTH
  18. LOSINA BARIKISU - SAWLA - TUNA-KALBA
  19. DAVID AKOLOGO AMOAH - BOLGA EAST
  20. TAHIRU ISSAHAKU AHMED - BAWKU WEST
  21. AYISHA BATONG HOR - SISSALA WEST
  22. SETH KWASI AGBI - SOUTH TONGU
  23. PATRICK HOCKSON AMPONTENG - AMENFI CENTRAL
  24. DORCAS ELIZABETH AMOAH - NZEMA

The list below also shows the new nominees to fill the created vacancies

  1. PRINCE DORMAA AMOAH - AHAFO ANO NORTH
  2. OSCAR ASARE ANDOH - AMANSIE WEST
  3. DR. AMOATENG AUGUSTINE KWASI - NKORANZA SOUTH
  4. MOHAMMED HARUNA - PRU EAST
  5. SAMSON GBOLU - SENE EAST
  6. MOSES ARHINFUL ACQUAH - AWUTU SENYA WEST
  7. NANA KWEKU ABBAN - TWIFO HEMAN LOWER DENKYIRA
  8. MAVIS OPOKUA AKONNOR - ASUOGYAMAN
  9. PADDY AMPONSAH DOUGLAS - ATIWA WEST
  10. PROF. EDWARD ASANTE ANTWI - NEW JUABEN SOUTH
  11. OWUSU ARTHUR EMMANUEL - NSAWAM ADOAGYIRI
  12. EBENEZER DOKU - ADENTAN
  13. AMBROSE TSEGAH - GA CENTRAL
  14. DEBORAH AMPOFO - GA EAST
  15. MICHAEL DANQUAH - WEIJA GBAWE
  16. ISSAH CHIMSI ABDULAI - EAST MAMPRUSI
  17. BULATOR KWAKU PATRICK - KRACHI WEST
  18. FELIX OWUSU GYIMAH - NKWANTA SOUTH
  19. JACOB K. DUMAKAWE - SAWLA-TUNA-KALBA
  20. AGANA ALBERT AKUGRE - BOLGA EAST
  21. ANANIA DANIEL ATAMPUBA  - BAWKU WEST
  22. MAHAMUD FORKAH - SISSALA WEST
  23. ZUH WALTER WOGBEMASE - ADAKLU
  24. INNOCENT LYNFORD KWESI TETTEH - SOUTH TONGU
  25. ALEX BAIDOO - AMENFI CENTRAL
  26. ERIC ESSIEN - NZEMA EAST

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |