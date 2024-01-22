Our focus is on drain construction this year – Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly

The Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LeKMA) will this year focus on the construction of drains as part of infrastructural development, Mr Mordecai Quarshie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) told the Ghana News Agency.



Mr Quarshie said a 10 kilometer drain had been awarded for construction with funding from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).



He said the Assembly would also construct other drains with its internally generated funds to complement the DAC fund project.



Speaking in an interview, the MCE said the Assembly had remained committed to the construction of the drainage system to facilitate the construction of roads within the Municipality.



He said: “The advantage is that once the drains are done, it becomes easy to do the roads, so what we can do is to keep on constructing the drains before roads are done. Without that most of the roads and pavement will be damaged.”



Meanwhile, work on inner roads within the Municipality is ongoing, some of the areas are the King Kotey Street, Coffee Street, from Teshie Mobil traffic light through to Tsui Bleoo last stop, from Oak Street to the Assembly and to the Palm Tree Avenue.



The MCE said although work was ongoing, it was not as fast as expected and appealed to residents to exercise patience as the inner roads were done, saying “ we have every equipment to do the work, the focus is still on revenue, once we have good revenue, the work will be done steadily.”

“Yes, we have to cry about our internal roads, the damage was caused by the construction of the La Beach road. This is because many sections were blocked and huge heavy duty trucks, 40 fitter containers, were using the internal roads that were not originally designed to bear that kind of weight and pressure and government is not oblivious of that,” he said.



On education, the MCE said the Assembly would install solar lights in some schools to improve teaching and learnibg.



“Two years ago, some testing was done on the pupils and students and there was unusual high prevalence of eye problems, which we believe was due to the black board and the darkness in the classroom during the day.



“Most schools do not have electricity because they cannot afford to pay so we are doing a pilot of installing solar panels so that at least during the day when the sun is out they can get light and when the sun goes down the lights will go off by six in the evening when the classrooms are empty.



“This is going to be piloted in the northern and southern cluster of schools in the municipality.”



On health, he disclosed, that a National Claims Processing Centre for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) with support from the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, was under construction.



The Centre would have NHIS Municipal offices for Ledzokuku and Krowor.



He said they would also construct a new Municipal Health Directorate with conference rooms and offices.



Mr Quarshie said a new Ambulance Bay and a Fire Service Bay would also be constructed.



He urged residents to be calm as the Assembly and the government worked towards the development of Ledzokuku.



