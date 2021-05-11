Old video in circulation about Bawumia of no effect today - Owusu-Bempah

Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has, in a radio interview with Accra based Okay FM asked the public to treat with disregard a prophetic video about Dr. Bawumia from him in 2015 as it is of now effect in 2021.

According to him, though God revealed what he saw to him, the same God used him to avert whatever "Ill-luck" that he saw about the then running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Whatever hindrance that would have militated against the President and the Vice President was dealt with through prayers and God listened, hence the victory of the NPP in the 2016 elections” he said in the radio interview on Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021.

“God used me to also address what would have hindered Vice President Bawumia from becoming president just like He used me to intercede for Nana Akufo-Addo back in 2015” Rev Owusu-Bempah said.

He appealed to the public not to pay attention to the said video which, he said was of no material effect now since the prophecy was dealt with long ago.

“The video in circulation is of no effect today because whatever God revealed to me has been dealt with”

He stressed that the video in circulation is for mischievous purposes by those who are propagating it and entreated Ghanaians to just ignore it.