NPP Dep Communications Director calls for clean campaigns ahead of Jan 27 primaries

Samuel Duodu Politics Jan - 06 - 2024 , 14:25

A Deputy National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), George Krobea Asante, has urged all aspiring parliamentary candidates in the party to conduct issue based campaigns ahead of the elections on January 27, 2024.

He wants the aspirants to keep the unity of the party in mind during their campaign as any form of personal attacks, character assassination, name calling and unfounded allegations will be used against the party in the general elections.

"This is an internal party exercise and whatever we say about the other will be used against the party in the general elections. Therefore, I am entreating all to be measured and circumspect with our public pronouncements," he said.

Mr Krobea Asante made the call in a congratulatory message to commend the leadership of the party and aspirants for an incident free, transparent, peaceful and smooth vetting process.

"The manner in which the entire process was conducted and managed was excellent and highly commendable and we must applaud the leadership", he said.

The NPP ended the three-day vetting process on Friday, January 5, 2024 and has slated the primaries in the constituencies where it has sitting MPs on January 27, 2024. It is the last phase of internal elections as part of preparations for the December 7, 2024 general election.