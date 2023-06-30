NPP congratulates NDC

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Jun - 30 - 2023 , 06:47

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially accepted its defeat in the recently held Assin North Constituency by-election.

It said that while it worked diligently towards reclaiming the parliamentary seat, it respected the decision and judgement of the people in choosing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidate James Gyakye Quayson.

The party made this known in a statement dated June 28, 2023 to congratulate the NDC on their electoral victory.

Strong democracy, gratitude

A statement issued by the party on Wednesday, June 28, a day after the by-election, said the NDC's victory added to the country’s democratic credentials.

“Indeed, the recent two by-elections have demonstrated the strength of the country's democracy, with outcomes favouring different political parties.

This is a testament to Ghana's much touted accolade as a bastion,” it explained.

The party expressed its gratitude to all who contributed to the preparations for the by-election, which was held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Notable among these were: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the party’s regional chairmen and flagbearer hopefuls.

“We are equally grateful to all ministers, Members of Parliament, chief executive officers, deputy chief executive officers, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, other government appointees, and all party adherents for their diverse contributions towards our efforts,” the statement added.

The party also commended the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Ghana Police Service for their joint efforts in ensuring a successful election.

“Finally, we express our gratitude to the hundreds of journalists who worked tirelessly and responsibly to provide up-to-date feedback from the Assin North poll for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” it added.

Background

On May 31, 2023, the EC announced Tuesday, June 27, 2023, as the date for a by-election for the parliamentary seat of the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region.

This came after the EC was notified by Parliament that the seat had become vacant on account that the Supreme Court had declared the election of the then MP, James Gyakye Quayson, as unconstitutional.

The court held that his election was null and void because at the time he filed to contest, he owed allegiance to another country which was contrary to the laws of Ghana.

Mr Quayson won with 17,245 votes, representing 57.56 per cent of the valid votes cast, with the NPP candidate, Charles Opoku, coming second with 12,630 votes, representing 42.15 per cent.

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) candidate Sefenu Bernice Enyonam got 87 votes, representing 0.29 per cent.

This was the second by-election held this year with the first being in the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.