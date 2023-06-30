Quayson perjury trial adjourned to July 4

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Politics Jun - 30 - 2023 , 08:04

The Accra High Court has adjourned the trial of James Gyakye Quayson to July 4 following an application for stay of proceedings filed by the MP–elect.

Mr Quayson wants the court to put the trial, in which he has been accused of perjury and forgery, on hold until the Court of Appeal determines his appeal challenging the court’s decision to hear the trial on a daily basis.

At the proceedings yesterday , the court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, said she just got the application for stay of proceedings, and therefore she would adjourn the matter to enable the prosecution file its application in opposition.

In his notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal, Mr Quayson argues that the High Court erred in law when it refused to vary its decision to hear the case daily.

According to the MP-elect, the High Court exercised its discretion to hear the case daily arbitrarily, unfairly and capriciously, in violation of Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution.

“The court erred in law when it claimed that matters brought to its attention by the accused regarding the abuse of prosecutorial powers with extremely prejudicial implications and an insult of the accused person and professional misconduct by the Attorney-General in respect of the case were not relevant to its consideration of the review application,” the notice of appeal stated

With regard to the application for stay of proceedings, the MP–elect is of the contention that the trial must be halted pending the appeal in the interest of justice.

It is his case that the ruling by the court to hear the case on a daily basis was what emboldened President Akufo-Addo to allegedly make prejudicial comments regarding the case.

“That at the campaign rally for the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the President made many prejudicial remarks, including some to the effect that the voters in Assin

North Constituency should not vote for a candidate who could end up in prison,” the application for stay of proceedings stated.

Charges

Mr Quayson is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

It is the case of the prosecution that Mr Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.

In addition, the prosecution has accused Mr Quayson of making a false declaration to the Electoral Commission (EC) to the effect that he (Quayson) did not owe any allegiance to a foreign country when he filed to contest as candidate for the Assin North seat.

Writer’s email: [email protected]

graphic.com.gh