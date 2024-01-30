New independent presidential aspirant Twum-Barima-Adu to establish legal hemp industry for youth

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie and Sadat Alhassan Politics Jan - 30 - 2024 , 23:05

George Twum-Barima-Adu, an aspiring independent presidential candidate has launched his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

His aim is to break the dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at the launch of his presidential campaign at the Osu Presbyterian Church Hall in Accra on January 29, 2024, he said he is on a mission to takeover governance and break the duopoly for the interest of Ghanaians.

He launched his bid under the slogan "breaking the 2" and the motto "yee gye aye no yie," to wit, "we are taking over governance to make it work for all".

He explained that the two political parties have made several lofty promises to Ghanaians to make their lives better, but have failed to do so in the past 32 years.

Breaking the duopoly

Mr Twum-Barima-Adu said it was about time that Ghanaians broke away from the foothold of the NPP and the NDC.

Adding, he said all the heads of state under the fourth Republic only represented their own interests and their supporters while neglecting the rest of the country.

"We need to break the foothold the NDC and the NPP have had in Ghana. It is now clear than ever that until we break ourselves from the two non-performing conjoined twins, we shall continue to have presidents that serve their parties and supporters and not the totality of Ghanaians," he said.

He described the NPP and NDC as two sides of the same coin who have ripped the country to enrich themselves and their families.

What are his policies?

Outlining his policies for his presidency, he hinted that all non-profitable state enterprises would be sold; adding that all public procurement and contracts would be reviewed to guarantee value for money as well as downsizing government.



He explained that his administration will ensure that "no government entity (including State Owned Enterprises) will enter into a contract without government review, input and approval.

He added he will ensure cutting down on unnecessary public expenditure, by operating within the constitutionally approved number of 19 cabinet ministers, with a total ministerial count of only 63".

On tackling galamsey, he said his government would enforce existing laws, and pass new laws where necessary to tighten the loopholes in existing laws, as well as provide alternative livelihoods such as carbon credit harvesting and a legal hemp industry for the youth in galamsey and other Ghanaians who want to venture into those areas.