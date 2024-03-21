Network Disruptions: Bawumia’s digital vision now crucial than ever - NPP

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Mar - 21 - 2024 , 12:23

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged Ghanaians to support Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's vision of establishing the best digital infrastructure the country has ever seen.

This comes after the country experienced a near internet blackout following the disruption of an undersea fiber optic cable on Thursday, March 14, 2024 which affected Mobile and Fixed Data services nationwide.

It brought telecommunications operations, banking and financial services, ride hailing and academic work among others to a standstill.

Countries such as the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Burkina Faso and South Africa also experienced significant impacts.

RELATED ARTICELS:

In an open letter posted on his Facebook page, the National Youth Organiser of the party, Salam Mustapha explained that Dr Bawumia’s vision for enhancing Ghana’s digital infrastructure had become more crucial now because by improving the country’s digital landscape, the government could create more sustainable jobs, enhance the lives ordinary citizens and ultimately better the economy.

He also assured the general public that the NPP-led government was committed to addressing the current network issues and supporting the youth in overcoming the attendant challenges.

In that vein, Mr Mustapha announced that the government will license StarLink, a technology that will provide faster and more reliable internet connectivity through satellite technology.

He stressed that the advancement will ensure that businesses and the youth have access to a more resilient internet service that is not dependent on traditional fiber optic cables.

“In these challenging times, let us rally together and support the NPP and Dr. Bawumia in their efforts to build a stronger digital infrastructure for Ghana. Together, we can overcome these obstacles and pave the way for a brighter future. Let us stand united and work towards a prosperous Ghana,” he added.