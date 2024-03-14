Undersea fibre optic disruptions affect internet service in Ghana

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Mar - 14 - 2024 , 17:46

There is a nationwide internet disruption in Ghana and according to the National Communications Authority (NCA), it is due to outages on multiple submarine fibre optic cables that connect Ghana.

The NCA in a press statement explained that multiple undersea cable disruptions have affected Mobile and Fixed Data services nationwide in Ghana.

It said the disruptions affecting the multiple undersea cables responsible for carrying international traffic have occurred in Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire. There are also some disruptions in Portugal, it added.

This has led to a significant degradation of data services across Ghana.

"It is important to note that the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are working around the clock to restore full services. In addition, the MNOs have informed affected customers of the disruptions via various channels," the NCA added.

Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications

In another press statement issued by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications on Thursday [March 14, 2024], it was explained that "further investigations are being carried out, as well as work to resolve the current problems to restore service to our customers."

It said some of the fibre optic cables are down while others are delivering limited capacity.

"This is impacting internet, data and Voice over IP (VolP) services of the members of the Chamber; the Mobile Network Operators and the Data Service Providers to varying degrees. As a result customers and subscribers are currently experiencing service challenges."

Attached below are copies of the statement explaining the reasons behind the internet disruptions in Ghana

UNDERSEA CABLE DISRUPTIONS AFFECT DATA SERVICES

The National Communications Authority (NCA) regrettably informs the general public that multiple undersea cable disruptions have affected Mobile and Fixed Data services nationwide.

The disruptions affecting multiple undersea cables responsible for carrying international traffic have occurred in Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire and with some disruptions in Portugal. This has led to a significant degradation of data services across the country.

It is important to note that the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are working around the clock to restore full services. In addition, the MNOs have informed affected customers of the disruptions via various channels.

The Authority is monitoring the situation and will update the public accordingly.

OUTAGES ON MULTIPLE SUBMARINE OPTIC FIBRE CABLES INTO GHANA

Accra, March 14, 2024— There are outages on multiple submarine optic fibre cables that come into Ghana.

Some of the cables are down while others are delivering limited capacity.

This is impacting internet, data and Voice over IP (VolP) services of the members of the Chamber; the Mobile Network Operators and the Data Service Providers to varying degrees. As a result customers and subscribers are currently experiencing service challenges.

Further investigations are being carried out, as well as work to resolve the current problems to restore service to our customers.

The inconvenience to customers is deeply regretted.