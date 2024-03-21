Next article: Let’s encourage citizens to vote on election day — Panellists

Rev. Nikoi to contest La Dadekotopon

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has endorsed Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi as the parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon in the forthcoming 2024 parliamentary election.

It followed the withdrawal of the party’s candidate, Dr Gerald Nyanyofio.

Dr Nyanyofio, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), gave family pressure as the reason for his withdrawal from the contest.

He had contested the 2020 parliamentary election but was unsuccessful against the incumbent opposition candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rita Odoley Sowah.

Endorsement

The decision to endorse Rev. Nikoi followed a meeting of the NEC at the NPP headquarters.

Rev. Nikoi, who is the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), is well known for his experience within the constituency.

He served in various positions including Treasurer, 1st Vice-chairman and Constituency Chairman before assuming the role of MCE in 2019.

Rev. Nikoi expressed his readiness to engage with constituents pending the official announcement by the constituency executives.

“Time is of essence. I'm waiting patiently on the constituency leadership to officially announce NEC's decision to the party and my acclamation to enable me to hit the ground running,” he said.