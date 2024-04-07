NDC Canada Chapter inaugurates new executives, emphasizes unity ahead of 2024 Elections

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 07 - 2024 , 21:39

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Canada Chapter recently held an inauguration ceremony to swear in its newly elected executives. Notable party figures stressed the imperative of unity and collective effort as the country gears up for the 2024 General Elections.

Mr. Alex Segbefia commended the NDC's leadership and conveyed congratulations to the newly elected executives on behalf of the party's flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman. He urged them to unite in preparation for the battle ahead on December 7th, 2024.

Former National Chairman of the NDC, Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, underscored the necessity for members to diligently work towards securing victory in the elections, emphasizing support for John Dramani Mahama's candidacy to restore confidence in Ghanaian politics.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu acknowledged the invaluable contributions of NDC diaspora members and stressed the need for a united front to challenge the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) under President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

The Chairman of the inauguration ceremony, Professor Victor Wutor, urged the newly elected executives to prioritize effective communication, responsibility, and accountability, emphasizing unity towards the common goal of winning the 2024 elections.

Following the speeches, the newly elected executives, led by Mr. Gameli R.K. Atakuma as Chairman pledged to work tirelessly towards the party's objectives. The executive team comprises individuals dedicated to various roles, committed to advancing the party's agenda.

The executive team includes Mr. Aliu Abdul-Hamid as 1st Vice Chairman, Ms. Keli Binder as 2nd Vice Chairman, Dr. Eric Asempa as Secretary, Mr. Michael Ologo as Organizer, Ms. Freda Atsunyo as Deputy Organizer, Ms. Aseye Kpodo as Women Organizer, Mr. Mabel E. Asempah-Darko as Deputy Women Organizer, Ms. Sharon Cudjoe as Treasurer, Ms. Samira Dzormeku as Deputy Treasurer, Mr. Frank Opoku as Youth Organizer, Mr. Ahmed Ibn Wahab as Deputy Youth Organizer, Ms. Francisca Arhin as Communication Officer, and Mr. Ahmed S. Zakaria as Deputy Communication Officer.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with assurances of unwavering support from the membership as the NDC Canada Chapter aims for a successful campaign and electoral victory in 2024.