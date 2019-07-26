Dr Nana Ama Browne Klutse joins NDC Abura Asebu Kwamankese race

A senior lecturer at the Department of Physics at the University of Ghana, Dr Nana Ama Browne Klutse has joined the race for the selection of a Parliamentary nominee for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency in the Central Region.
Dr Klutse is the only female joining seven other contestants for the August 24, 2019, NDC Parliamentary primary in the constituency.
The other aspirants who have picked nomination forms hoping to wrestle the seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are Kweku Kakainu Aggrey, John Kojo Tawiah Hayford, Pius Ato Essandoh, Thomas Peppeh, Amos Arhin, Francis Eduafo Mensah and Felix Kwakye Ofosu.
Who is Dr Klutse
Dr Klutse is an expert in Climate Change and has been the chairman of the Ministry of Environment Science, Technology and Innovation’s Working Group on Ghana Space Policy.
Between 2016 and 2018, she was a Senior Research Scientist at the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.
She has also been a guest lecturer at the West African Science Service Centre on Climate and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL) in Akure, Nigeria.
She is a product of the University of Cape Coast where she obtained her first degree in Physics before proceeding to the University of Cape Town, South Africa for her PhD.
The mother of three has been actively involved in politics since 2014 as a member of the NDC policy Group Drafting Manifesto, research team member of the NDC at the University of Ghana and also a member of Professional Forum (Proforum).