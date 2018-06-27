My dossier on Anas is from his disgruntled staff who feels cheated – Ken Agyapong

Anas Aremeyaw Anas never thought that videos of him disguising himself and working undercover will ever come out, but now we have it and we are going to show it as part of the “Who watches the watchman” video,
Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who is on a crusade to unmask the ace investigative journalist has said.
“His cup is full, he [Anas] never thought that this evidence will come out, now it is out. We have the videos,”
He said the video evidence, which portrays how Anas conceals evidence against some people and embarks on “selective justice” will vindicate his [Agyapong] campaign against the undercover journalists that he was not a “saint,” when the public sees it.
Speaking on Oman FM's, Boiling Point political talk programme Tuesday night,
When he was asked by Gordon Asare Bediako, who works with Anas at the New Crusading Guide newspaper and was appearing on the Boiling Point programme as a studio panelist,
In a mocking response, he insisted he was going to torment Anas and that if he says he is “Tiger Eye”, someone else will also “show” him.
Sounding prophetic
To him, Anas never suspected that such a dossier about him could be used against him one day.
In whipping up public interest about his video, “Who watches the watchman” which he intends premiering on Wednesday, the maverick lawmaker reiterated that he was on this whole campaign because he thinks Anas was not a saint.
“Get it straight, he [Anas] says it with his own mouth [when he appears before people undercover], this is a gift and later edits them just to show people receiving money. It is a complete enticement and entrapment, that is what I am saying, you will see in the video – Who watches the watchman,” he said.
“I have heard that even the dollars he gave Felix Nyankopon
He has promised to premiere the “Who watches the watchman” video on
The video, which he says is his own version of secret recordings of how ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, operates undercover, will be shown at
