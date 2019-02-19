fbpx

Mahama faces another suit four days to NDC primaries

BY: graphic.com.gh
John Mahama
The John Mahama campaign has been hit with another lawsuit four days to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential primary on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

According to a report by Citinewsroom.com, a former  NDC constituency secretary in Trobu in Accra, Edmund Palmer has initiated a move seeking to restrain former President Mahama from contesting in the party’s upcoming presidential election.

Edmund Palmer in his writ at the High Court wants the court to stop Mr Mahama “from pursuing his bid to be elected as a flagbearer/presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress in his capacity as a former president of the Republic of Ghana, without the permission of Parliament.”

He is also seeking “an order of perpetual injunction restraining John Mahama from purporting to seek re-election howsoever as president of the Republic of Ghana without the permission of Parliament pursuant to Article 68(2), 68(3), 68(4), 68(5), 68(6),68(7) and 68(9) of the 1992 Constitution.”

The former NDC Trobu constituency secretary also wants the court to order John Mahama “to wind up the activities of his campaign office that was established for the purpose of seeking to coordinate his activities in his quest to become flagbearer/presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress.”

Mr Palmer further wants Mahama to stop all fundraising activities in support of his re-election bid without the permission of Parliament.

It is the second time in five days that Mr Mahama has been sued under similar circumstances.

A Ghanaian businessman is also challenging the eligibility of the former President to stand for the NDC primaries.

Stephen Agyeman is praying the High Court to declare that Mr Mahama, in raising funds to support his bid to be elected as a flagbearer/presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in his capacity as a former President of the Republic of Ghana violates Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

He is also seeking a declaration that the defendant in raising funds to support his bid to be elected as a flagbearer/presidential candidate of the NDC in his capacity as a former President of the Republic of Ghana, without the permission of Parliament, had contravened Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

He is further praying the court to hold that former President Mahama’s establishment of a campaign office for the purpose of seeking to co-ordinate his activities in his quest to become flagbearer/presidential candidate of the NDC constitutes an office of emolument or profit within the context of Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution and same having been established without Parliamentary permission was in contravention of Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

Another declaration he is seeking is that pursuant to Articles 66 (1) and 66 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, the defendant was not qualified as a candidate to stand for re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana on the ticket of the NDC is also being sought by the plaintiff.