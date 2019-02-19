Mahama faces another suit four days to NDC primaries

The John Mahama campaign has been hit with another lawsuit four days to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential primary on Saturday, February 23, 2019
.
Edmund Palmer in his writ at the High Court wants the court to stop
He is also seeking “an order of perpetual injunction restraining John Mahama from purporting to seek re-election howsoever as president of the Republic of Ghana without the permission of Parliament pursuant to Article 68(2), 68(3), 68(4), 68(5), 68(6),68(7) and 68(9) of the 1992 Constitution.”
The former NDC Trobu constituency secretary also wants the court to order John Mahama “to wind up the activities of his campaign office that was established for the purpose of seeking to coordinate his activities in his quest to become flagbearer/presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress.”
It is the second time in five days that
Stephen Agyeman is praying the High Court to declare that
He is also seeking a declaration that the defendant in raising funds to support his bid to be elected as a flagbearer/presidential candidate of the NDC in his capacity as a former President of the Republic of Ghana, without the permission of Parliament, had contravened Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.
He is further praying the court to hold that former President Mahama’s establishment of a campaign office for the purpose of seeking to
Another declaration he is seeking is that pursuant to Articles 66 (1) and 66 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, the defendant was not qualified as a candidate to stand for re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana on the ticket of the NDC is also being sought by the plaintiff.