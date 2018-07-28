Madina MP to fund NHIS for 200 aged persons

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, has identified 200 aged persons in the constituency for whom he will fully fund their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) at the cost of GH¢ 20,000.
The beneficiaries, who were invited to the Castle gardens in Accra last Tuesday to fraternise with the MP, constitute the first batch of constituents to benefit from the gesture.
They were feted and took pictures with the MP, who is also the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development.
Alhaji Boniface said since his election as MP for the area, he had not had the opportunity to meet with some of the vulnerable people in the constituency and, therefore, thought it was time he lent a hand of support to persons in need.
He told journalists that he was still committed to his campaign promises for the constituency as he expressed concerns about the armed robbery situation in the area, which was of great concern to the people.
Crime combat
Alhaji Boniface said he had engaged the police in the constituency on how to deal with the situation and a number of measures came up, including regular police patrols and enough lighting to brighten some areas at night.
The MP particularly spoke about providing enough security for the market, in terms of what he was doing to provide enough lighting system in the market to discourage criminal activities there.
Meanwhile, some of the aged women who spoke to the Daily Graphic expressed appreciation to the MP for the gesture.
Madam Ernestina Agyei, 69, said she had never been registered on the NHIS because she lacked the means to do so and was pleased with the MP for his decision to support their health needs.
Another resident of Madina, Ms Veronica Coleman, 68, in expressing delight said: “My card expired a long time ago but I am not able to renew it because of financial problems.”
