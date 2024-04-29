Next article: EC reacts to obsolete BVDs, says it did not auction only 10 BVDs

Let us be indivisible in our differences - says Dr. Bawumia at meeting with religious leaders

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 29 - 2024 , 15:07

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says despite the religious and political differences in the country, Ghanaians and the nation should remain peaceful and united as the nation prepares for the election in December.

Addressing Christian and Muslim leaders in Akropong during the first stop of his Eastern Regional campaign tour on Monday, Dr. Bawumia said it was important for the country not to be divided but rather to be strengthened by its diversity.

"We have our religious and political differences, but let us be invincible in our differences," he said.

Dr. Bawumia also urged fellow politicians seeking office to prioritize the peace and unity of the country ahead of their own ambitions because no leader can successfully lead a disunited nation.

"As politicians, we will come and go, but the country Ghana will remain, so let us unite in peace and continue to respect our diversity. We are Ghanaians first, before our political parties," he said.

Stressing further on inclusion, Dr. Bawumia reiterated, in an answer to a question whether he intends to Islamize Ghana, that his priority is to promote development for all, regardless of one's religious affiliations.

"We are one people and a secular state ruled by the Constitution. I am not interested in Islamizing Ghana - it cannot even happen. My interest is to develop Ghana for all by building the best systems that will help everyone and the nation," he said.

Dr. Bawumia, while making a compelling case for his election as President, shared his vision for Ghana, as well as listed a number of policies he has initiated as Vice President in support of President Akufo-Addo.

The NPP Flagbearer touched extensively on his policies to reduce the cost of living and also propel Ghana to a competitive level in the emerging digital world.

Dr. Bawumia is embarking on a nationwide regional tour, which began in the Eastern Region on Monday.