Kwadwo Poku: Unsuccessful NPP flagbearer aspirant content with three votes

GraphicOnline Politics Aug - 29 - 2023 , 12:46

Mr. Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, an unsuccessful flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his satisfaction with the three votes he received during Saturday's special delegates conference held nationwide.

Mr. Poku had previously displayed confidence in securing a position among the top five contenders for the presidential slot scheduled for November 4.

However, the results revealed that he garnered merely three votes out of the 955 delegates who participated in the NPP's special delegates conference. This outcome effectively removed him from the flagbearership race.

In a Monday interview on Citi FM, Mr. Poku explained his contentment with the three votes he received, clarifying that some delegates had cast their votes twice.

"Given that some people voted twice... I don't have the ability to vote. Therefore, candidates who voted for themselves and also had a proxy cast an additional vote. If you consider my three votes... it can be seen as a positive outcome."

"Regarding my initial votes, I believe I have performed well and I am content with my performance," he added.