NPP has gone beyond tribal politics - Secretary

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Aug - 29 - 2023 , 15:26

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has urged supporters of the party's five candidates vying for the flag bearer slot of the party to be measured in their utterances.

He said the party needed unity of strength to be able to win the 2024 general elections.

For him, any negative utterances or reactions from the supporters or campaign managers of the candidates could harm the fortunes of the party in the 2024 elections.

The Party's chief scribe in a radio interview with Accra-based Asempa FM on Monday afternoon, August 28, 2023, said some of the supporters of the five candidates have made up their mind to work the party to opposition should their candidates lose the upcoming November delegates conference.

He said the party has gone beyond tribal politics and that nobody could hide under such circumstances to weaken the party's fortunes, going into the 2024 general elections.

He said nobody can do anything to cause the party's defeat and that it will be good for all candidates to work together after the November delegates conference to secure the party's win.

He said no single candidate's supporters alone could make him become president without the support of the other candidates in the elections.