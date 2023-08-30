NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen condemns alleged assault of campaign coordinator

Kweku Zurek Politics Aug - 30 - 2023 , 05:59

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has strongly denounced the alleged assault of his campaign coordinator in the North-East region during the party's Super Delegates Conference.

He criticized the reported mob attack on his campaign coordinator, Ali Zakaria, labelling the incident as a demonstration of severe indiscipline and inappropriate conduct within the NPP.

Ali Zakaria, Alan's campaign coordinator in Nalerigu East who was assaulted during elections

In an interview with pressmen on Tuesday, August 29, Mr. Kyerematen expressed his shock at the incident that transpired during the NPP's Super Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry highlighted the stark contrast between the party's aim to uphold decorum and unity within its ranks and the occurrence of such misconduct during a pivotal leadership election.

Ali Zakaria was pictured visibly injured and with bloodied attire, moments after the alleged assault.

"We all joined the NPP because of our commitment to the party's values, but the current situation clearly deviates from what we anticipated when we joined the party," he remarked.

Mr. Kyerematen firmly asserted that such behavior cannot be tolerated and expressed apprehension about how the party would navigate the impending general elections scheduled for November 4.

"I'm not going to tolerate this kind of behavior. It doesn't make sense. If we can't conduct ourselves as a family while trying to select a leader in a peaceful and organized manner, how can we expect to manage the same process when we have over two hundred thousand people gathered?" questioned the former Trade and Industry Minister.

The flagbearer aspirant emphasized that the party should not attempt to downplay the seriousness of the incident, and he conveyed his profound concern about the situation.