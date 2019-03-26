John Mahama clarifies NDC "forest meeting"

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to social media commentary suggesting that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a meeting in a forest for fear of being secretly recorded
.
The Former President in a post on social media was puzzled about how the photographs got so much attention.
He explained that the photographs were taken behind Lieutenant Colonel Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (
Mr Mahama said it was taken after he had attended the funeral of Gbevlo-Lartey's father.
"Sometimes the most strange things capture so much attention on social media!," Mr Mahama posted.
"I have been bombarded with inquiries about the attached photo. This is the rear of Gbevlo Lartey's House at Likpe. This photo was taken when I attended his father's funeral to condole with him. I was impressed myself with the well-preserved rainforest environment".
