fbpx

John Mahama clarifies NDC "forest meeting"

BY: graphic.com.gh
John Mahama clarifies NDC
John Mahama clarifies NDC "forest meeting"

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to social media commentary suggesting that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a meeting in a forest for fear of being secretly recorded.

This photographs which made the rounds last Sunday showed Mr Mahama and other executives of the NDC including, its National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Deputy General Secretaries, Peter Boamah Otukonor and Barbara Serwaa Asamoah seated around tables in a thicket.

The Former President in a post on social media was puzzled about how the photographs got so much attention.

He explained that the photographs were taken behind Lieutenant Colonel Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (rtd) house at Likpe.

Mr Mahama said it was taken after he had attended the funeral of Gbevlo-Lartey's father.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

"Sometimes the most strange things capture so much attention on social media!," Mr Mahama posted.

"I have been bombarded with inquiries about the attached photo. This is the rear of Gbevlo Lartey's House at Likpe. This photo was taken when I attended his father's funeral to condole with him. I was impressed myself with the well-preserved rainforest environment".

It will be recalled that, the NDC has been embroiled in a controversy over a leaked audio revording where a voice believed to Mr Ampofo's is heard urging people to take the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa to the 'cleaners'. The voice also endorsed verbal attacks on the National Peace Council Chairman, Reverend Emmanuel Asante.

See Mr Mahama's post below;