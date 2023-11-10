How to check your voter ID status in Electoral Commission's voters' register using short code *713*81#
Know how to check your voter ID status in Electoral Commission's voters' register using short code *713*81#.
Dial *713*81#
Wait for prompt and then follow it up by adding your ID number to check your name in the EC's register.
It comes with a charge of GH¢ 0.60p (60 Ghana pesewas)
Below is a display of the steps
1. Dial *713*81#
2. Enter your voter ID number (10 digits)
3. Confirm payment of GH¢0.60p (60 Ghana peseswas)
4. Enter PIN (of MoMo/Vodacash etc) to confirm payment
5. Confirmation of Voter details in Voter's Register will be sent to you via SMS.