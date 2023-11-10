Sefwi Wiawso NPP seat: Festus Bumakama Agyapong joins race and says his mission is to create job opportunities

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 10 - 2023 , 16:40

A number of interested aspirants have expressed interest in the Sefwi Wiawso Parliamentary seat in the Western North Region, currently being occupied by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr Kwaku Afriyie who doubles as the Minister of MESTI.

One of such aspirants who have expressed interest and has hit the ground running is Festus Bumakama Agyapong, popularly called BUMA.

Festus Bumakama Agyapong says his mission is to create job opportunities and lobby for more development for the area.

In disclosing his interest in the seat, Agyapong said he was contesting to win the parliamentary primary and go ahead to retain the seat for the NPP come the 2024 general elections.

According to the Ghanaian based United States of America mining engineer who is also a native of Sefwi Wiawso, his mission was to create opportunities for the teeming youth within the constituency to help secure employment opportunities by lobbying through very influential personalities and also make sure key developmental projects that communities within the Sefwi Wiawso constituency are lacking will be executed.

Mr Festus Bumakama Agyapong, made these disclosures during his engagement with NPP delegates in Sefwi Aboagyekrom, where he donated a grader to help tackle and work on deplorable roads in Asawinso area.

The grader machine will be used to work on the Aboagyekrom / B line Kojina / Essakrom Achichen / Asafo, Keteboi, Ahonkwaa, Awonakrom, Futa, Amafi / Aboboyaa and Wiawso town inside roads to put them into proper shape.

The USA based mining engineer commended the NPP government for implementing developmental projects in the Western North Region.