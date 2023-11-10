NDC’s ProForum launches vote mobilisation campaign

Beatrice Laryea Politics Nov - 10 - 2023 , 06:24

The Professionals Forum (ProForum), an activists group of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched a votes mobilisation programme in the Greater Accra Region to harness resources to support the party’s 2024 campaign.

The campaign, dubbed “Constituency Community Connect (CCC)”, will see members of the forum raise funds and embark on a series of campaigns in the various constituencies in the Greater Accra Region in the build up to the December elections.

At a short ceremony held at the NDC headquarters in Adabraka yesterday, the group also inaugurated two committees – Fundraising and Campaign Committees to oversee the mobilisation of funds and organisation of the CCC programme in the region.

Commendation/Support

Speaking at the event, a National Vice-Chairman of the party, Professor Joshua Alabi, noted that the ProForum had been beneficial to the party since its formation in 2018, and commended the group for coming together to plan ahead of the 2024 elections.

He said the upcoming elections would not be easy, therefore, it was prudent for the ProForum to have taken the initiative to gather resources and embark on a series of campaigns to mobilise votes to ensure success for the party.

“I have said that this election is for us. It has been given to us by God and we need to protect it. The Greater Accra Region will determine who wins the next election and I am very happy that we are mobilising and planning,” he said.

“Today’s event is very important for all of us. It is vital for the NDC to support this election campaign initiative. It helps to cover cost of campaign, promote our candidates, organise events, engage with voters and I think that it is timely,” Prof. Alabi said.

Assurance

The National President of the ProForum, Sam Pee Yalley, said at the last elections, the Greater Accra Region was adjudged the best region in terms of the number of seats the party won in Parliament, and the group was proud to have contributed a lot to that success.

He gave the assurance that in the next elections, the ProForum would not only help with human resources but would give materials for their work because they knew the importance of the Greater Accra Region to the victory of the NDC in the 2024 elections.

“We will make the coastal areas the second world bank of the NDC. I want to remind all of you and the people of the party that we cannot ignore this number of great brains in the party and the assurance is that we have exhibited for the past five years that we are not in competition with anybody. Our charter is very clear and that is to support the party and we shall continue to support the party,” said.

“We have promised that we are going to give the flagbearer GH₵2m. we will contribute and we will do just that because he has not got the luxury of COVID money or agyapadie,” he said.

He queried why should the NDC was accused of losing election because they did not have qualified polling agents saying: “It should never happen again. We have assembled quality human resource under the NDC who are prepared and ready to battle it out at any terrain to make sure that our polling agency is so perfect.”

Collaboration

For his part, the President of the Greater Accra Region chapter of the ProForum, Prof. Vincent Kodzo Nartey, said their determination was to redeem the nation from the many economic hardships that had bedeviled it in recent years.

“In 2020, we successfully organised the CCC in five constituencies where we recorded massive successes and we will continue to engage and collaborate with constituency leaders to ensure success for the party in 2024,” he said.