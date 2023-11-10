EC opens nominations for District Level Election Nov 16, 17 - Jasikan, Guan districts not part

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 10 - 2023 , 06:19

Nominations for the District Level Elections (DLEs) will be opened from November 16, 2023, to November 17, 2023, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on each day.

A statement signed by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, said nomination forms could be obtained free of charge at the district offices of the EC across the country or on its website: www.ec.gov.gh.

This is due to the DLEs, which will be conducted on December 19, 2023, in accordance with the District Level Elections Regulations, 2015 (C.I. 89).

It follows the expiration of the term of the Assembly and Unit Committee Members on December 17, 2023.

Nomination forms

The statement explained that completed nomination forms must be delivered in quadruplicate by the candidate or the proposer or seconder together with two copies of a recent post-card bust-sized photograph to the returning officer of the Electoral Area for which the candidate sought to be elected.

“Elections shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by 18 other persons who are residents and registered voters in the Electoral Area,” the statement added.

It further stated that nominations for the unit committee elections shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of the Proposer and the Seconder and would be supported by eight other persons who shall be residents and registered voters in the electoral area.

“All enquiries related to these elections should be addressed to the district officers of the EC in all the districts in the country,” it said.

Jasikan/Guan

However, the EC in another statement dated Wednesday, November 8, 2023 issued and signed by the Acting head of Public Affairs of the commission, Michael Boadu said the election management body would not receive nominations in the Jasikan and Guan Districts on November 16 and 17, 2023 as announced for the other districts in the country where the term of office of the Assembly and Unit Committee Members expires on December 17, 2023.

“This is because the C.I. 119 (to be amended) which has been laid in Parliament will not mature before the date announced for the receipt of nominations.

“The C.I. 119 is expected to mature before the District Level Elections on December 19, 2023. Consequently, the Commission will announce a date for the receipt of nominations for the Jasikan and Guan districts once the C.I. matures.

The commission wishes to assure voters in the Jasikan and Guan districts that the District Level Elections for the two Districts will be held before the end of year