Ensure peaceful polls - Kwaning-Bosompem to NPP faithful

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Politics Oct - 31 - 2023 , 07:54

An aspiring New Patriotic Party (MP) Parliamentary candidate for Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has called on members, supporters and delegates of the party to ensure peaceful polls on Saturday, November 4, 2023 as the party elects its presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.

The election will take place in the 276 constituencies across the country including the yet-to-be-created Guan Constituency in the Oti Region.

He has, therefore, urged the party faithful to eschew personal attacks, intimidation, vituperation, casting of aspersions and insinuations before, during and after the polls in order not to spark off violence.

Ambitions

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, who is also the Controller and Accountant-General made the call last Sunday after leading more than 2,000 supporters of the party on a three hour health walk through the principal streets of Swedru, the constituency capital.

He stressed that the election of the presidential candidate was the beginning of the NPP's determination to break the eight year electoral jinx on December 7, 2024, so nobody should do anything to mar that determination.

He announced officially to the large gathering that he would contest the parliamentary seat when the NPP opened nominations for constituencies with the party's sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

Per the timelines issued by the party, nominations would be opened on December 20, 2023 and closed on January 4, 2024 in constituencies where the NPP has sitting MPs, followed by election on February 24, 2024.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem enjoined his admirers not to antagonise the supporters of the other parliamentary aspirants in the constituency as he might need them not only to win the parliamentary seat, but also the presidential election to break the eight year electoral jinx come December 7, 2024.

He also admonished the delegates to vote for him to become the parliamentary candidate when the nominations are opened and the election date fixed.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem said his major preoccupation as an MP would be to find a lasting solution to the serious unemployment problem facing the youth in the constituency.

He emphasised that youth entrepreneurship was among his aspirations and had therefore decided to encourage the youth in the constituency to venture into any vocations of their choice by giving them the necessary financial support.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem promised to expand the scholarship scheme he had started for students in tertiary educational institutions in order to get more intellectuals to contribute their quota towards the development of the constituency.

He gave an assurance that he would lobby the government to rehabilitate the deplorable roads in the constituency to facilitate the movement of people and agricultural produce to the marketing centres.