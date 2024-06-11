Next article: I am played out of position but I never complain because of my quality - Jordan Ayew

Mohammed Kudus: West Ham star entangled in social media spat with critics after Black Stars win

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 13:02

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus found himself in a war of words with some fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) following the Black Stars' narrow 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in a World Cup qualifier.

Kudus, who started both of Ghana's recent qualifying wins against Mali and CAR, endured a subdued performance in both matches. Despite this, he did manage to contribute an assist for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's goal in the victory over CAR.

However, his performance was not enough to appease some Ghanaian fans, who took to X to criticise his play. One fan, Wan Prince, questioned Kudus' decision-making on the ball, calling it "selfish and unnecessary."

Kudus responded directly to the criticism, inviting the fan to approach him personally for a discussion.

Another user, Steeze, took a more critical approach, suggesting Kudus needed to "stop trying to do too much" and focus on quicker passing. Kudus' response to this criticism was less diplomatic, using a common abbreviation ('masa stfu') to tell the fan to "shut up."

The 23-year-old West Ham star has been a key figure for Ghana since his debut in 2019, scoring 11 goals in 33 appearances. However, this recent incident highlights the pressure young players face on social media platforms.

Read the exchanges below;