Augustine Manasseh triumphs at PGA Masters tournament in Damang

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 14:50

Tema-based professional golfer Augustine Manasseh demonstrated his creativity, tenacity, and zeal on the golf course, securing a remarkable victory at the PGA Masters tournament in Damang, Western Region.

Manasseh entered the competition as the favorite, following his previous win at the Centre of the World Club qualifier. He played consistently, shooting 72 each day over the three-day competition, ultimately clinching the championship prize last Sunday.

The PGA Masters tournament, one of the qualifiers on the road to Damang, attracted thirty golfers across three divisions: regulars, seniors, and, for the first time, lady golfers.

Competing among twenty-five regular professionals, Manasseh faced tough competition on the first day from Maxwell Owusu Bonsu of the Royal Golf Club, Vincent Coffie, E.K. Osei, Anthony Gbenyor, Alfred Kwame, and Kojo Barnni.

Despite losing the first day to Owusu Bonsu, Manasseh regained his form on the second and third days, maintaining his composure and finishing strong on the greens.

In a media interview, Manasseh credited his win to extensive preparation and praised his fellow competitors for pushing him to excel. He also expressed gratitude to the PGA leadership for successfully organizing the qualifier in Damang.

Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, who impressed with fine performances on the first two days, secured second place. Vincent Coffie, Anthony Gbenyor, and Kwabena Poku followed, placing third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

In the seniors' division, featuring seven golfers, Robert Allotey of the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono claimed the top spot. Teye Tetteh and Kwame Korsah placed second and third respectively.

Achimota-based lady golfer Jessica Tei dominated the ladies' competition, playing rounds of 81, 82, and 83, and outperforming Felicity Gyeabour of the Royal Golf Club and Mercy Afi Werner. The three ladies expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to compete alongside their male counterparts and voiced hopes to improve in the coming months. They encouraged other amateur golfers to train hard and consider turning professional.

The Manager of the Goldfields Golf Club, Rev. Akwasi Prempeh, coordinated the tournament and congratulated the golfers for their participation and discipline. He also praised the staff, course workers, and PGA executives for their support in ensuring the competition's success.