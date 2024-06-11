Featured

I am played out of position but I never complain because of my quality - Jordan Ayew

Jun - 11 - 2024

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew emerged as the hero for Ghana on Monday night, scoring a hat-trick in their thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

However, despite his match-winning performance, the 32-year-old revealed he is often deployed out of position for both club and country.

"I've been playing out of position for quite some time in the national team and also at the club level," Ayew admitted in a post-match interview. "But I have always done my duty, put my country first, and never complained because I always give my all"

“It’s difficult [to say]. It's not something that I like to talk about but obviously my favourite position right from the academy in France, in the national team has always been as a number 9."

“But I understand because I have qualities that allow me to play in the pockets of spaces, and I don't complain.”

The Crystal Palace forward's hat-trick took his international goal tally to 28, making him Ghana's sixth-highest scorer of all time.

Ayew, currently the oldest player in the Ghana squad had scored eight goals in his last five games.