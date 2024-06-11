Featured

Jordan Ayew honoured after joining ‘Centurions Club’

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 23:11

Ghana forward Jordan Pierre Ayew received a special honour from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) last Monday, celebrating his entry into the exclusive group of international football centurions. Ayew has become the third Ghanaian to achieve 100 appearances for the Black Stars.

In a memorable evening, moments before Ayew dazzled football fans with a hat-trick in Ghana's thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, accompanied by other national team players, presented the Crystal Palace star with a golden boot, marking his remarkable feat.

Ayew reached this milestone on January 22 when Ghana played to a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in Abidjan during this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Côte d'Ivoire. Following this achievement, he made four more appearances against Nigeria, Uganda, Mali, and the Central African Republic.

The 32-year-old forward now stands as the third most-capped Ghanaian player, following his elder brother and Black Stars captain André Ayew, who has 118 caps and 24 goals, and the legendary Asamoah Gyan, who boasts 109 caps and 51 goals.

Ayew's recent hat-trick in Kumasi — his eighth goal in the last five matches — increased his international goal tally to 28 in 104 matches since his debut on September 5, 2010, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland in Lobamba.

Interestingly, Ayew’s hat tricks for Ghana have occurred at a decade-long interval. His first hat-trick came in a 4-0 friendly win against South Korea in Miami on June 9, 2014, and he repeated the feat in Kumasi on June 10, 2024.

Ayew scored his first international goal on June 1, 2012, netting twice in Ghana’s 7-0 demolition of Lesotho during a World Cup qualifier in Kumasi.

This recognition by the GFA not only celebrates Ayew's achievements but also underscores his invaluable contributions to Ghana football, inspiring a new generation of players.