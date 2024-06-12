Previous article: Next AFCON could move to December 2025 to avoid clash with Club World Cup

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan maintain hold on Group B table after 3-0 win over South Sudan

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 12 - 2024 , 14:01

Ghanaian coach James Kwesi Appiah guided his Sudanese team to defeat secure a 3-0 victory over South Sudan in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Juba on Tuesday, June 11.

The victory enabled Sudan to maintain their hold on the summit of the Group B table with 10 points after four matches.

Sudan remain unbeaten under James Kwasi Appiah in the qualifiers after securing three wins and a draw and have accumulated 10 points in total.

This places them two points ahead of Senegal, who currently occupy the second position in the group with eight points.

The achievement is remarkable considering the absence of a competitive league in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

The Sudan team

Despite not being able to play their home matches in Sudan due to the war, the Falcons of Jediane are displaying resilience and managing to secure victories.

In Tuesday's match, Sudan took the lead in the third minute of first-half added time through Waliedin Khidir with assist from Abdelrazig Omer.

Yasi Mozamil extended the lead six minutes into the second half before star player Mohamed Abdelrahman sealed the victory with a goal in the 78th minute.

In October 2023, Appiah begun a new chapter in his career as he made a return to the Sudan to take charge of the national team with his Ghanaian backroom staff which included assistant cach Ignatius Osei-Fosu and former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatawu Dauda.