Ken Agyapong joins Bawumia's campaign in Kumasi
Maverick politician, Ken Agyapong on Tuesday joined Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign in Kumasi.
Dr Bawumia is in the Ashanti Region engaging with various stakeholders as part of his campaign for the December 7, 2024 presidential election.
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong joined the campaign in Kumasi on Tuesday.
He was with Dr Bawumia on his rounds at Suame Magazine.
When Dr Bawumia expressed interest in leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Election 2024 as a presidential candidate, Ken Agyapong challenged him at the primary and came second.
Watch the video below
Vice President Dr. Bawumia invites me, Ken Ohene Agyapong, to Suame Magazine. pic.twitter.com/8GYUXfC6WU— Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) June 11, 2024