Hassan Ayariga says he's ready to buy ECG if the government can't manage it

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Jun - 11 - 2024 , 15:04

The flag bearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has called on the government to implement urgent measures to solve irregular electric power outages, commonly referred to as “dumsor,” being experienced in the country and says it was causing hardships to many Ghanaians.

To Ayariga, the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and his staff should be held accountable for the mismanagement of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He suggested that individuals with successful track records should be appointed to lead the company.

Alternatively, Mr. Ayariga urged the government to privatize the ECG if it cannot efficiently and effectively manage its operations, adding that he is willing to purchase the company to deliver reliable electricity to Ghanaians.

“The power crisis, or Dumsor, is a national issue that requires urgent attention and action from the government. We will not sit idle while our country suffers,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, [June 11, 2024].

“The All People's Congress urges the government to put the interests of its citizens first and work towards providing a sustainable and reliable power supply for all. If they can't manage ECG, I am ready to take over, privatize it,” Mr Ayariga added.

Depreciation of the cedi

The APC flag bearer also noted that the Ghana cedi had experienced significant depreciation against major currencies such as the US dollar, Euro, and British pound, leading to increased costs of imported goods and services, contributing to inflation and economic instability.

He stressed that the high demand for dollars had led to a scarcity of foreign exchange reserves, making it difficult for businesses to access the necessary funds to operate effectively.

He also alleged that the hoarding of foreign currencies by politicians and businessmen in their homes was greatly affecting the availability of foreign currencies.

“This has a ripple effect on the overall economy, leading to inflation, high fuel prices, and an increase in the cost of goods and services. The suffering of Ghanaians is evident, as we struggle to make ends meet in the face of economic hardship,” he added.

The APC leader therefore advised the government to implement policies aimed at promoting economic stability, reducing corruption and mismanagement of resources, and investing in key sectors such as production, manufacturing, and industrialization.

To achieve this, he urged the government to ban all Forex trading, shut down all businesses that charge in dollars, stop the quotations and awards of contracts in dollars, ban the opening of foreign currency accounts, and close down all foreign currency accounts. Additionally, he called for a stop to all hotels, businesses, airlines, landlords, schools, automobile companies, and shipping lines quoting and charging in foreign currencies.

“Why should a Ghanaian patronize the service of a company in his country with dollars? Why? Can a Ghanaian charge for his service in the US in Ghana cedis? Let's all be patriotic citizens and defend our nation,” he said.