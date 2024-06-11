Next article: Hassan Ayariga says he's ready to buy ECG if the government can't manage it

Artisans mob Bawumia at Kumasi Magazine

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 11 - 2024 , 15:17

The busy automobile hub of Kumasi, Magazine, came to a standstill on Tuesday morning during the visit of Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia is on a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region. After a busy opening day, in which he met various groups including the clergy, Imams, and traditional rulers, Dr. Bawumia took his campaign to the streets and markets on day two, starting with a visit to the popular automobile hub.

Upon the arrival of the Bawumia campaign bus, activities at the place came to a halt as thousands of artisans and traders abandoned their businesses to welcome him.

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by NPP stalwarts, including the Chief of Staff, Akosua Osei Frema Opare; NPP National Chairman, Steven Ntim; Kwabena Agyei Agyapong; several Ministers; and Kennedy Agyapong, who is joining Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour for the first time.

All these individuals received loud cheers as they disembarked from the bus, but the ecstatic crowd reserved the loudest cheer for the man of the moment, Bawumia, who waved back at them.

The delighted crowd, estimated in the thousands, then followed Dr. Bawumia in a procession.