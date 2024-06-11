Next article: Ashanti Chiefs offer prayers and support to Vice President Bawumia

See the 12 industries, services, and sectors captured under Mahama's 24-Hour Policy (LIST)

Kweku Zurek Politics Jun - 11 - 2024 , 12:16

Last Sunday, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), elaborated on his ambitious 24-hour economy policy during an online event.

He said the policy aims to address Ghana's pressing issues of youth unemployment and production deficits by transitioning to a round-the-clock economic model.

Former President Mahama emphasized that the 24-Hour Economy initiative is a potential game-changer, supporting the NDC’s import substitution strategy by promoting local production for both domestic and export markets. He criticized the current administration for abandoning the 40-year National Development Plan developed during his presidency, which included this 24-Hour Economy proposal.

"The current eight-hour working system is inadequate for creating the necessary production, productivity, and well-paying jobs needed to revive Ghana's economy," Mahama stated.

He argued that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, and his 24-Hour Economy Initiative is designed to provide just that.

Under Mahama's plan, businesses and government institutions would operate 24/7, employing a three-shift system. This approach aims to double, or even triple, the number of jobs available in both public and private sectors, thereby enhancing service delivery and generating well-paying jobs.

Here are the 12 key industries, services, and sectors highlighted in Mahama's 24-Hour Economy policy:

1. Ports and Harbour Services

2. Customs Services

3. DVLA Services

4. Agro-Processing Factories

5. Manufacturing Industries

6. Construction Companies

7. Sanitation and Waste Management Services

8. Financial Institutions

9. Healthcare Services

10. Community Pharmacy Care

11. Tourism, Creative Arts, and Entertainment

12. Retail Centres