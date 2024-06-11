Featured

99% of people abusing Yul Edochie are second and third wives-says Yvonne Jegede

Jennifer Ewoenam Amewotse Showbiz News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 19:19

Nigerian actress and film producer, Yvonne Jegede has expressed her displeasure with how colleague actor, Yul Edochie is abused on the internet for taking a second wife.

"You see this Yul Edochie er, 99% of the people abusing him are from second, third, fourth, fifth wives and sometimes wives that families do not know about, let us stop being silly on the internet" said Yvonne on a podcast with "THE HONEST BUNCH".

She continued, "no body is going to support him but I did not see anything he has done wrong".

Yvonne went ahead to say the people condemning Yul are the same people saying Regina Daniels is their prayer point and that she's the only one that can advice them on marriage.

"We have people in our communities, church etc who left their wives in a more horrible way. At least, May came out looking good and she's been doing well for herself while looking good everyday", she added.

During the period, Yul Edochie was condemned for being an 'irresponsible' husband and father. His social media posts were interpreted as a validation for being happy with his second wife.