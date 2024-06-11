Next article: 99% of people abusing Yul Edochie are second and third wives-says Yvonne Jegede

Actor Yogot of Junka Town comic series reported dead

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 19:40

Ghanaian actor, Osuman Idrees, popularly known as Yogot in popular comedy TV series, Junka Town, is reported dead.

The actor is said to have died at the Great Faith Clinic in the Efsa Crentsil Building at Effakuma, Takoradi this morning.

Even though the news of his death started making rounds earlier, the family is yet to make official statement.

However, a number of people including musician, Nero X has confirmed the death. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “This Life Ankasa Eno Be Fair At All....

“So Junka Town "Yoghurt" You're Also Gone???? Well Rest Easy Soldier..... Heeeeerrhhh !!!!!!

😢😢😢💔💔”.

Earlier, Takoradi-based radio station Connect FM confirmed the sad news.

The unfortunate news has left fans of the Yogot in shock with many taking to social media to share tributes, while recounting his role in Junka Town TV series which gained popularity in 2016.