“I can still be who I was before my injury” – Mukarama Abdulai

Jun - 11 - 2024

Hasaacas Ladies forward, Mukarama Abdulai believes her return to the local scene has helped her to relaunch her career considering her impressive scoring form currently.

Mukarama has been phenomenal since she joined Hasaacas in September 2023 and scored some crucial goals which propelled the club to reclaim the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League title on Saturday, June 8.

In a dramatic fashion, Hasaacas Ladies emerged triumphant after defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-1 to lift the coveted trophy at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Mukarama, one of the league’s prolific strikers, was on the scoresheet on the night for the Sekondi-based side after Veronica Baa Kumah had opened the scoring, helping Hasaacas to win their first league title since the 2020/21 season.

The talented forward therefore, believes her determination to reignite her career in domestic football has paid off as she had reclaimed her form and was ready to make a triumphant return to European football.

“I don't even have the words to describe how I am feeling. If I have ever been ungrateful, Allah should forgive me because my congratulatory messages have been too many. It is something that motivates me to think I can still be who I was before my injury,” she told Myjoyonline.

She also praised her teammates for their contributions which saw them defeated their closest contenders to lift the trophy.

"Right now, I am so happy. I am so proud of the team and myself," she said. "Looking back to how we struggled in the second round and getting to this point, I feel very proud."

Mukarama adds the Women's Premier League medal to her recent success during the 2023 African Games where she won gold with the Black Princesses, scoring the winning goal for Ghana against Nigeria in the final.

Background

In January 2023, Mukarama mutually terminated her contract with Spanish side, Deportivo Alavez, paving the way for her return to domestic football.

Dispelling rumours that her stint in Spain was less than successful, the 21-year-old striker pointed to injuries as the primary factor that hindered her performance at Deportivo Alavés in the Spanish Women's League.

When she embarked on her Spanish adventure in July 2021, expectations were sky-high due to her outstanding track record in previous years.

However, in January 2023, both Mukarama and Alavés mutually terminated her contract, leading to her return to the local scene.

While some skeptics viewed this as a step backward in her career, the striker saw it as a strategic move to revitalize her path to Europe.

Mukarama, formerly of Northern Ladies, has represented Ghana at various levels, including U-17, U-20 and the senior national team. She has netted a total of 21 goals while representing the national teams.

However, it was at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay that she truly captured the world's attention as she won the Golden Boot for being the tournament’s top goal scorer with seven goals and two assists. In addition, she won the Bronze Ball as the tournament's third-best player and crowned her efforts by being named the 2018 SWAG Women's Footballer of the Year.