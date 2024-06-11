Next article: Daddy Lumba has never done well on stage – KOD

Featured

Bawumia supports ailing gospel musician Yaw Sarpong

Graphic Online Showbiz News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 17:01

Ghana's Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, paid a surprise visit to veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong in Kumasi.

Advertisement

News recently emerged that the "Wo haw ne sen" hitmaker had been unwell for some time. Upon hearing about the singer's predicament from his aides, Dr. Bawumia, who was on a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, seized the opportunity to visit the ailing musician.

Yaw Sarpong is currently recuperating at the residence of popular Kumasi-based pastor, Prophet J.Y. Adu. Bawumia was accompanied by Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (alias Chairman Wontumi) and fellow gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong.

Explaining their visit, Chairman Wontumi said he was recently informed by Nicholas Omane Acheampong about Yaw Sarpong's illness. Wontumi then informed Dr. Bawumia upon his arrival in Kumasi.

In a touching moment, Nicholas Omane Acheampong led a rendition of Yaw Sarpong's popular song, "Wo haw ne sen." This song even inspired one of the most popular radio social programs, hosted by broadcaster Afia Konadu on Peace FM.

Before his departure, Dr. Bawumia presented a cash donation of GH₵100,000 to support the ailing musician. An appreciative Yaw Sarpong expressed his gratitude by greeting Dr. Bawumia, while Prophet J.Y. Adu also thanked and wished the Vice President well.