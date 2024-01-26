Unite to fight poverty, unemployment - Okudzeto to youth

Samuel Ohene Ewur Politics Jan - 26 - 2024 , 07:21

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on the youth to put an end to their differences and fight against the economic situation in the country.

“We must come together; we must put aside all the artificial differences which the enemy has deliberately crafted.

Those differences will continue to keep us distracted and prevent us from uniting to fight poverty and underdevelopment,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa made the call at an event organised by the Arise Ghana movement at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra attended by a cross-section of Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

He also urged the audience to persevere if they were to achieve their goals and those of their forefathers.

“We must continue to reflect on what we can all do as young activists.

To fulfil the hopes and aspirations of our forefathers, we must attain our dream of continental African unity.

If we want to break free from the shackles of dependence, poverty, underdevelopment and unemployment, then we have work to do.

“Let us keep hope alive. Let us not allow anybody to intimidate us,” he added.

Fight for Ghana's democracy

The NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, Sam George Nartey, for his part, urged young Ghanaians to fight to restore the democracy that Ghana was known for.

“We must restore the democracy that Ghana was once noted for.

It is the turn of we, the young ones to continue the fight of our ancestors.

Our fight should not be on WhatsApp platforms and social media- but rather in the villages and at the polling stations,” he added.

According to him, Ghana has failed to live up to its reputation as the beacon of democracy and the bedrock of pan-Africanism in the last seven years.

“Ghana has always been the bedrock of Pan-Africanism and a beacon of hope on the continent.

Unfortunately, that light and fire have been dimmed over the last seven years.

We have seen the eradication of the gains that we have made in our Fourth Republic as a country.

“We have moved away from a democracy to a kleptocracy and autocracy led by despots who have no regard for the human rights of the Ghanaian citizen,” he said.

He further indicated that the 2024 election was not about any political party but about restoring the Ghana that Dr Kwame Nkrumah liberated from the shackles of colonialism.