I’ll transform North Tongu into agricultural hub — Dr Eleblu

Daily Graphic Politics Jan - 26 - 2024 , 07:25

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for North Tongu, Dr John Eleblu, has said transforming the constituency into an agricultural hub to feed the country and an exporter of foodstuff will be among his priorities when given the nod.

“This is possible given the huge land mass and healthy soils that we have for the production of rice, cassava, maize, okro, tomatoes, pepper and many other food crops,” he said.

The Senior Lecturer at the Biotechnology Centre and a Coordinator of Research Programmes at the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), University of Ghana, said he would also work to establish three Technical Vocational Engineering and Technology (TVET) centres in the constituency to train the youth to become entrepreneurs in various fields.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic at Agbetikpo, near Battor in North Tongu, he gave an assurance that he would support the youth who were qualified to gain admission into tertiary institutions of their choice.

Development agenda

Dr Eleblu said he would unify all stakeholders, including the chiefs, in North Tongu, to ensure peaceful, smooth and rapid development in the area.

As part of his development agenda, Dr Eleblu said he would facilitate the establishment of business development centres in all the electoral areas for wealth and job creation.

He said he had what it took to challenge the incumbent National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and win the seat to change the development narrative in North Tongu, with the right strategies.

The parliamentary aspirant, who said he hailed from Ayiram, Mepe, Bakpa and Mafi, said the commitment of the NPP to the progress of the constituency was readily evident on the ground.

He cited the $34 million Togorme Irrigation Project for agriculture, two courts for the Judiciary, a market complex in Juapong and others, which he said were meant to improve the welfare of the people.

He entreated supporters of the NPP in the constituency to remain calm, even in the face of provocation, and maintain a joint front for victory in the 2024 general election.