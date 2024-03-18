Suspend independence day celebrations for next 4 years — Bishop Mensah

Edmund Smith-Asante Politics Mar - 18 - 2024 , 05:16

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Full Gospel Church International (FGCI), Bishop Dr Samuel N. Mensah, has urged the government to suspend Independence Day celebrations for the next four years and the money invested in the country’s education system.

Asking that special focus must be placed on eradicating schools under trees, Bishop Mensah also recommended that funds for the celebration of the country’s Independence Day be rather used to improve infrastructure and hospital facilities.

Making the recommendation during the FGCI’s commemoration of the 20th anniversary of its “Ghana Day Service” last Sunday, Bishop Mensah also called on citizens to act responsibly and be committed to Ghana, and for a national vision that will drive the nation and for constitutional reform, in order to give equal opportunity to all and to end the winner-takes-all politics.

The Ghana Day Service, which is celebrated annually across all FGCI branches nationwide, was introduced by Bishop Mensah, former President of the church, in 2004, as the church’s contribution to instil patriotism in its members.

During the service, members dress in their Ghanaian outfits to church and the auditoriums are also decorated in colours of the national flag.

This year’s celebration was held on the theme: “Rescue or Danger”, and the message focused on the state of Ghana after 67 years of independence and the extent to which the fourth republic has been beneficial or otherwise to the people.

Bishop Mensah who has been vocal on pertinent national issues over the years, touched on critical issues of national concern and how the older generation must ensure that they left behind a better Ghana for the younger generation.

Security

Bishop Mensah urged the security forces to be more professional in their work, while politicians should stop the politicisation of security forces in the country.

He called for a national discussion to find a workable solution to the country’s democratic governance system, for citizens such as musicians, traditional leaders, faith leaders and professional bodies to use their professions to fight for social justice.

He also recommended the renaming of the Kotoka International Airport as Kwame Nkrumah International Airport.

Bishop Mensah further recommended the recital of the national pledge in all schools, workplaces and churches.

He said such a policy might go a long way to shape the national psyche of citizens, so Ghanaians will be more faithful and loyal to Ghana than political parties.

“If this becomes a culture, it may diminish partisanship in favour of patriotism, which is nation before party,” he stated.

Objectives

During the launch of the maiden edition of the Ghana Day Service in March 2004, Bishop Mensah outlined six objectives for the celebration.

Key among them was having media houses dedicate the month of March as Ghana Month every year, discuss and talk about the culture, values and issues that will lead to citizens becoming responsible for the overall development of Ghana.

The commemoration is also to have the Parliament of Ghana legislate a law which will institutionalise the Friday and Sunday after March 6 as “Ghana Day” to be celebrated by Muslims and Christians respectively in their places of worship.