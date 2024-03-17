Rashid Bawa: NPP parliamentary candidate & Former High Commissioner to Nigeria dies

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 17 - 2024 , 19:30

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Akan Constituency in the Oti Region and former Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, has passed away.

The Ghana High Commission in Abuja announced that His Excellency Bawa, who also served as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005 to 2008, passed away in Nigeria on Thursday, March 14, 2024. His body will be repatriated to Ghana for burial following Islamic rites.

H.E. Bawa's extensive diplomatic career included being Ghana's Member of Parliament for the Akan Constituency from 2001 to 2005 as an independent candidate. He was appointed Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in June 2017 and was recently elected as the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Akan Constituency in the 2024 elections.

His victory in the NPP primaries with 492 votes showcased his strong support within the party. The Nigerian government has also expressed condolences, highlighting Bawa's contributions to fostering strong relations between the two countries.

The statement from Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised Bawa's diplomatic skills and commitment to enhancing friendly relations between Nigeria and Ghana.