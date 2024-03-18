We’ll complete all ongoing devt projects • Akyem Oda MP assures

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Politics Mar - 18 - 2024 , 05:21

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has given the assurance that all ongoing development projects in the constituency will be completed by the end of this year.

He has, therefore, urged the electorate to retain him and the NPP in power during the upcoming general election for them to continue to enjoy more quality development projects.

Mr Acquah, who is also a Deputy Minister of Health designate, gave the assurance last Monday when the contract for the bituminous surfacing of the Akyem Aboabo town roads and the local durbar ground was re-awarded.

The project which was initiatlly awarded under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Project that gave birth to the Middle Belt Development Authority (MIDA) was abandoned by the first contractor.

It has been re-awarded under the MIDA and is being executed by Joe Mint Associate Limited, a Kumasi-based road construction company.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Acquah said the contractor was to complete the project in three months’ time.

He advised the contractor to not only complete the project on schedule but do quality work for the road to last long.

Mr Acquah stated that the road was first awarded on contract in April, 2020, when he was not the MP but the contractor abandoned the project for no apparent reason.

He said when he became the MP, the Aboabo Traditional Council appealed to him to reactivate the road contract and complete it for them, hence the re-awarding of the contract to a more competent and serious contractor.

Mr Acquah said he had spent a chunk of his common fund on a number of projects at Aboabo, including the rehabilitation of the local clinic.

He promised to provide the necessary facilities for the clinic to be upgraded to a fully-fledged health centre.

The MP stressed that he did not believe in vain promises, and gave the assurance that all ongoing development projects in the constituency would be completed by the end of the year.

Appreciation

The Aboabohene, Nana Ampomah Kubrah Yeboah III, on behalf of the people, expressed gratitude to Mr Acquah and the NPP government for their commitment to the development of the community.

He, however, appealed to the MP to tar the deplorable road linking the town with the local Salvation Army Basic School.