Retain NPP to continue with transformation agenda — Patricia Appiagyei

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics May - 10 - 2024 , 09:57

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa and Deputy Majority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, has appealed to the electorate to retain the party in government enable it to continue with its good policies for the transformation of the country.

She said the party has the welfare and the well-being of Ghanaians at heart and would continue to initiate policies geared towards the economic development of the people.

Though a centre-right party, she said the NPP has initiated policies that were more pro socialists and cited the payment of allowance to teacher trainees and student nurses, one-district, one-factory and the free senior high school as some of the policies.

Health walk

Mrs Appiagyei, affectionately called Mama Pat, made the call at the weekend during a health walk organised by the Asokwa NPP Constituency to keep fit and also to kick-start the party’s campaign activities.

She urged all those who have attained the age of 18 years to take advantage of the limited voter registration exercise that commenced today and ends on May 27 to enable them to vote in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Women’s Organiser

For her part, the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Nana Ama Ampomah, commended all participants including district chief executives, regional, constituency as well as polling station executives and coordinators for sacrificing their time, energy and resources to be part of the walk.

She charged the party members to begin the 2024 campaign on a retail basis where they engaged persons they meet on the way with the good policies of the party. Nana Ampomah said there was the need to propagate the good policies and programmes of the NPP to the people to enable them to appreciate the work the party has done in its two terms of office.

"Let's go from this walk today and tell the electorate what we have done for the eight years they gave us in government and appeal to them to vote for Dr Bawumia and our Parliamentary candidates on December 7 for us to continue with the development of the country," she stressed.

MCE

The Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Akwannuasah Gyimah, rallied the party members to continue to be united to enable them to prosecute a solid campaign ahead of the December general election.

He stated that the NPP had performed creditably in government and deserved to be retained in government.