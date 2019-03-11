NPP group wants tractors to farm

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) volunteer group at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality has called on the government to provide them with tractors to plough their farms to boost agriculture activities in the area.
The group, most of whom are farmers, maintained that they had worked hard for the party to win power and therefore it’s time for the government to also seek their welfare.
Speaking at the sixth anniversary of the volunteer group at Dzodze, the president, Mr Rashid Raji, commended the government for the introduction of the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ for which many farmers in the jurisdiction were beneficiaries.
The farmers, he explained, had been grouped under four zones.
“Those in Weta zone are mostly rice farmers, Afife zone are rice and sugar cane farmers, while members in Dzodze and Penyi are cassava and maize farmers”.
“It is our fervent prayer that the government gives each of the four zones a tractor.
This will be used in the zones by the farmers to ensure there is abundance of food in Ketu North and the country at large”.
The NPP volunteer group
The volunteer group, formed in 2012, is made up of NPP zealous and hardworking youth who have dedicated themselves to embark on door-to-door campaign spreading the good work of the government.
Aside the tractors, they also appealed for a tricycle for each zone that would be used for business and the proceeds used to finance the group.
According to him, although the Volta Region remained a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the volunteers worked hard in 2012 and 2016 to win a lot of votes for the party.
“In the Volta Region, Ketu North Constituency produced the highest votes,” he indicated.
He lamented that despite their dedication and passion to push the party’s agenda forward in the region, they had not received enough motivation from the government since it won power to continue with their work which had made some members to lose hope.
Many of the volunteers, he said, were idling about without any job although some held various degrees and others had acquired vocational and technical skills.
No funds
However, they continue to use their own resources to finance their activities for the party.
Complaining about their condition, Mr Raji said “We want to emphasise that the NPP volunteers really need motor bikes and bicycles to enable us to travel to the towns and villages to campaign to win souls for the party”.
The government, according to him, should remember the sacrifices of these dedicated youth and act accordingly to make life better for them.
“We are pleading with the government to listen to our plea and address these issues for us. This will enable us to increase votes for the party in 2020 and also win the parliamentary seat in the Ketu North municipality.”
The anniversary, celebrated in a joyous manner, brought together the youth and elderly members to have fun and also deliberate on how to move the party forward in the municipality.
They further pledged their support to the party, promising to work harder for victory 2020 and also support other districts and municipalities to create their own volunteer groups geared towards winning more souls for the party in the region.