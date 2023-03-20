NDC presidential, parliamentary aspirants file nominations

Samuel Duodu Politics Mar - 20 - 2023 , 10:11

Filing of nomination forms by presidential and parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) begins today, March 20 to Wednesday 22, 2023.

However, the party issued a dispensation that allowed sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) to file theirs from Saturday, March 18 to today so that they could be in Parliament on Tuesday.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, who made this known to the Daily Graphic, explained that the dispensation was given to the party’s sitting MPs to enable them to be in Parliament on Tuesday as sitting resumed.

He stated that all others, comprising presidential and parliamentary aspirants, would begin to file their nominations from today till Wednesday.

Recall

The party last month, from February 22 to 24, 2023, opened nominations for its presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Statistics from the NDC’s Elections Directorate indicated that a total of 872 persons picked forms for the party’s parliamentary primaries in 249 constituencies out of the 279 with the highest number of aspirants being 143 from the Greater Accra Region and 105 in the Ashanti Region.

Presidential

Those who picked forms for the presidential primaries were former President John Dramani Mahama; a businessman from the Weija-Gbawe Constituency of the party, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, and a former Minister of Finance and former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

Submission of forms

Per the timetable of the elections issued by the party last month, aspiring presidential and parliamentary candidates were to submit their completed nomination forms between March 20 to 22 before vetting would commence on March 27 to 29.

There would also be a window for appeals on the outcome of the vetting process between March 30 to April 6 before the election on May 13.

The two elections would be held on the same day on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in all the voting centres in all the 276 constituencies including Santrokofi-Apkafu-Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) in the Oti Region.The NDC headquarters would also constitute a voting centre.

Filing of nominations

Among the sitting MPs who have so far submitted their nomination forms are the former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, and MP for Ablekuma South, Dr Okoe Vanderpuye.